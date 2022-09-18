Heavy rainfall warning in effect for much of the northeast

Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for North Bay, West Nipissing, Timmins, Timmins, Cochrane, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Temiskaming Shores, Gogama, Chapleau and Foleyet Sunday afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to re-develop late afternoon into the evening.

Additional rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are possible before tapering off mid-day Monday.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the weather forecaster said in its statement.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts."

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.