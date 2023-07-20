Heavy rainfall warning in effect for northeastern Ontario

Environment Canada issued a heavy rainfall warning for several northeastern Ontario communities Thursday afternoon, including Greater Sudbury and North Bay. A weather watch is in effect in the Sault.

Significant rainfall is expected today, with amounts reaching 50 to 70 mm, the warning said

“Near 60 mm of rain has been reported in Manitoulin Island,” Environment Canada said.

“Rain at times heavy will continue to spread east today. Locally higher amounts are possible for areas with thunderstorms … Rain will taper off this afternoon from west.”

