Heavy rains expected for East Vancouver Island: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has posted a special weather statement warning of heavy rainfall along East Vancouver Island on Friday.

Approximately 30 to 50 millimetres of rain is expected to fall in a "widespread" area of B.C.'s south coast on Friday, ranging from the Lower Mainland to communities on East Vancouver Island – between Qualicum Beach and Fanny Bay.

Environment Canada says that "potentially higher amounts" of rain could fall during this time, and that strong winds may develop on Friday afternoon and evening.

The weather agency predicts that the rains will begin overnight Thursday before strengthening throughout the day Friday.

"Consider clearing leaves and debris from drainage areas as the heavy rain could cause local flooding," reads the special weather statement posted Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada predicts that the rainfall will ease Friday night.

