A rainfall warning and mild temperatures, paired with rapid snowmelt, are making for some wet streets in and around Sault Ste Marie.

The city’s public works department said Wednesday it is doing everything it can to mitigate the risk of flooding.

“I wouldn’t say at this point we have any major concerns,” said Susan Hamilton Beach, director of public works. “There’s been no significant flooding brought to our attention at this point in time. We’ve been well into our snow ditching program for the last three to four weeks, and are actually completing it either today or tomorrow.”

Hamilton Beach said while city crews are working to decrease the risk of flooding, homeowners can do their part by keeping snow and ice away from catch basins. She said if you see a basin is flooding and causing a significant effect on the roadway, contact the city and they will take care of it.

In the meantime, the Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority has a flood watch in effect for the Lake Superior shoreline. It’s also asking the public to stay away from local waterways. The Conservation Authority said fast-moving rivers and streams, coupled with slippery banks, represents a safety hazard.