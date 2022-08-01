Heavy rains spark special weather statement for Sudbury, North Bay, Manitoulin

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for communities in northeastern Ontario on Monday afternoon as heavy rain moves into the area.

Affected are Greater Sudbury, North Bay, West Nipissing, Manitoulin, Blind River, Killarney, Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming Shores and Temagami.

"Showers and thunderstorms have developed along a cold front moving through the area," the statement said.

"These storms are producing localized heavy downpours with 20 to 40 mm of rain possible."

The wet weather is expected to continue into the early evening.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the statement said.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

A heavy rain warning remains in effect Moosonee and Kapuskasing.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports