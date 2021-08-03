Heavy smoke billows from southwest London, Ont. fire
Heavy smoke from a fire at a vacant building had the London Fire Department asking those nearby to keep their windows closed.
The fire broke out early Tuesday evening in a building at 10 Centre St., just north of the intersection of Wharncliffe Road and Base Line Road.
Firefighters were taking a 'defensive strategy with aerial operations' according to a tweet from the fire department.
Anyone withing a kilometre of the fire was being asked to close their windows due to the heavy smoke.
London police closed Wharncliffe from Base Line to Emery Street so firefighters could deal with the blaze.
The building is one of six that were recommended for demolition by the City of London in February.
- With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell
There is a major fire in a vacant building on Centre Street. Please close your windows if you live within 1 km of 10 Centre Street. All residents are asked to avoid the area while the fire is active. https://t.co/fUpWEFrb2u— City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) August 3, 2021
