Heavy smoke in Cochrane because of 'fast-moving' grass fire
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
Residents in Cochrane are being told to avoid an area of the community on Friday afternoon because of a wildfire.
Officials say Cochrane Fire Services are working on controlling "a fast-moving grass fire" located in the east side of the town.
The fire is currently located between Benchlands Drive and the community of Gleneagles.
Anyone driving on Highway 1A, a major route that leads to Calgary, could experience heavy smoke, officials said.
As crews are still working on the fire, residents are being told to avoid the area until further notice.
-
Two men released without charges in connection to shootings near Halifax that prompted emergency alertTwo men who were arrested in connection with shooting incidents in the Preston, N.S., area on Friday have been released without charges.
-
Golf courses open in Windsor-Essex as operators hope for a season without 'pandemic disruptions'Tiger Woods’ return to The Masters and warmer temperatures on the horizon has Windsor-Essex golfers and local courses eager to kick off the 2022 season.
-
B.C. man rescues otter trapped in pool using 'legendary' logThe otter had become trapped in a nearly empty pool at the beach house the family was renting for a reunion.
-
Nolan Maier surpasses 120 career wins: sets WHL recordMaier clenched his 121st career win after a matchup against the Prince Albert Raiders Friday evening.
-
Victoria school board passes contentious budget with cuts to music programsIn the board’s third and final reading of its budget Thursday night, members preserved 80 per cent of middle school music programming, but made large cuts to the elementary school music program.
-
Inmate dies while in custody in New Brunswick prisonAn inmate has died while in custody at a prison in Renous, N.B.
-
Who is performing at this summer's Winnipeg Folk FestivalThe Winnipeg Folk Festival is having its first in-person festival since 2019 this summer, and this year’s performers include a legendary blues musician and a Grammy-award winning rock band.
-
A fairy tale effort ensures all grade eight students are ready for promIn the basement of a London, Ont. public school, a room full of glittering dresses and sharp dress shirts is growing.
-
Connor McDavid, red-hot Oilers take aim at AvalancheRiding a six-game winning streak and coming off a sweep of the NHL's California-based teams, the Edmonton Oilers head into Saturday night's home clash with the Colorado Avalanche on a roll.