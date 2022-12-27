Heavy snow expected throughout central Ontario

Large amounts of snow are expected in parts of Parry Sound-Muskoka, Grey Bruce and Simcoe County.

Environment Canada forecasts snow squalls in some areas with a potential snowfall of five to 15 centimetres Tuesday morning.

These snow squalls are expected to lift northwards towards Parry Sound later in the morning.

"Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate," Environment Canada noted on its website.

"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

Further information can be found on the Environment Canada website.