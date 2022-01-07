Heavy snow expected to fall in parts of Simcoe, Grey County
Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for parts of Simcoe and Grey County.
A winter weather travel advisory is in place for the Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale areas along with Owen Sound, Blue Mountains and Northern Grey County.
According to Environment Canada, the impacted areas can expect anywhere from five to 10 centimetres of snow.
The snowfall is expected to reduce visibility for drivers and cause icy road conditions.
“Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” Environment Canada stated on its website.
“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”
Environment Canada said the advisory will stay in place until late Friday evening.
