Heavy snow forecasted for Prince Albert and northern Sask. communities

A winter storm warning has been issued for Prince Albert and surrounding northern communities with heavy snowfall and freezing rain expected Monday and Tuesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a winter storm warning on Monday for Prince Albert, Shellbrook, Spiritwood and Duck Lake.

A low-pressure system moving from the Alberta border east into the area is expected to dump 15 to 30 centimetres of snow by Tuesday afternoon.

The weather agency said areas of Melfort, Nipawin, Tisdale, Carrot River and The Battlefords can also expect to see 15 to 30 centimetres by Tuesday.

Freezing rain is also expected for a few hours just south of the snow band, causing slippery conditions, the weather agency said.

Areas of Meadow Lake, Big River, Green Lake, Pierceland, Pelican Narrows, Cumberland House are also under a winter storm warning.

Environment Canada is calling for greater snowfall a little further north around La Ronge, with forecasts of 25 to 30 centimetres of snow between today and Wednesday.

On Tuesday winds will pick up in the area reducing visibility because of blowing snow, the agency said. Snow will end sometime Tuesday night.