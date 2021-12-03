Heavy snow, high winds expected to hit northeastern Ontario this weekend

Environment Canada has a special weather statement regarding heavy snow and winds expected to hit the region beginning Saturday in Sault Ste. Marie, extending into other areas Sunday, and extending into Monday.

The area around Sault Ste. Marie could see 15-25 cm of snow beginning Friday and continuing Saturday.

"Hazardous travel conditions due to accumulating snow and poor visibility in bursts of heavy snow," Environment Canada said in its statement.

"Warnings may be required as the event draws nearer."

Other areas will be hit by the storm Sunday. Communities affected include: Greater Sudbury, Elliot Lake, Ranger Lake, Agawa, Timmins, Cochrane, Iroquois Falls, North Bay, Powassan, Mattawa, West Nipissing, French River, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami, Wawa, Pukaskwa Park, Chapleau, Missinaibi Lake, Gogama, Foleyet, Blind River, Thessalon, Espanola, Killarney and Manitoulin Island.

"Winter storm expected Sunday afternoon through Monday," Environment Canada said. "Heavy snow. Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 25 cm. Strong winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and risk of freezing rain for some areas."

Other areas will receive heavy rain and hazardous travel conditions are expected.

"A strengthening low-pressure system is expected to track east across the Great Lakes Sunday through Monday," the weather forecaster said.

"There remains some uncertainty in the track of this low-pressure system and as a result, the snowfall amounts and areas affected by freezing rain and heavy rain could change. At this time, areas north and west of Sudbury are expected to receive mainly snow, whereas areas east and south of Sudbury could see a wintry mix of precipitation. Warnings will be issued as the event draws nearer."