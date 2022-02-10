Heavy snow in Manitoba prompts weather warnings, highway closures
Heavy snow is coming down in parts of Manitoba on Thursday leading to weather warnings and highway closures around the province.
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for several Manitoba communities, including Berens River, Little Grand Rapids and Norway House. A full list of warnings can be found online.
These areas can expect 10 to 15 centimetres of snow on Thursday.
According to Environment Canada, the winter weather was brought about by a low-pressure system over northern Saskatchewan that is causing heavy snow to its north and east. The snow began to fall in western Manitoba and is predicted to reach the Manitoba-Ontario border.
The weather agency reminds drivers to adjust to changing road conditions. It notes that highways, roads, walkways and parking lots could become difficult to navigate.
If your visibility is reduced while driving, Environment Canada urges you to turn on your lights and maintain a safe distance from other cars.
HIGHWAY CLOSURE
The heavy snow and poor driving conditions have also led to a highway closure.
Highway 12 from Steinbach to the U.S. border is closed as of Thursday afternoon.
