Heavy snow prompts school closures, weather warnings on Vancouver Island

Snowfall warnings remain in effect in Greater Victoria and eastern Vancouver Island on Thursday morning.

Environment Canada says another two to four centimetres of accumulation are expected before the system moves through the region by the afternoon.

Travellers are warned that rapidly accumulating snow can make driving conditions slippery and reduce visibility. Blowing snow is also a concern as strong outflow winds are predicted.

Heavy overnight snow forced the cancellation of all classes in School District No. 69 Qualicum.

"Schools will not be open and staff will not be expected to travel," the district said in a brief statement on Twitter.

Ops reporting that plows are well behind and schools will not be accessible for some time. pic.twitter.com/3AUN0ZSYC9

A special weather statement is in effect for northern Vancouver Island and the B.C. coast, where Environment Canada is calling for 10 to 30 centimetres of accumulating snow.

"A significant weather system is forecast to progress down the north and central coast from Friday night to Saturday afternoon," the weather office said.

"With arctic air still in place, temperatures along the coast will be below freezing as a frontal system moves down from Alaska."

The weather conditions forced BC Transit to cancel or alter some bus routes on the West Shore and on the Saanich Peninsula where roads were obstructed.