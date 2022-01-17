iHeartRadio

Heavy snow shuts down several COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Public health units across Southwestern Ontario have either closed or cancelled certain appointments Monday at COVID-19 vaccination clinics due to the heavy snowfall.

WATERLOO REGION PUBLIC HEALTH

  • The Wellesely Vaccination Clinic on 3710 Nafziger Road is cancelled
  • The clinic hosted by Hourglass HR at 99 Regina St. is cancelled
  • Walk-in appointments at The Boardwalk, Bingemans, and 150 Frederick Street vaccination clinics are cancelled
  • All other vaccination clinics are open, however officials are warning of longer wait times and some are closing sooner.
  • Residents may rebook their appointment today online 

�� Due to weather conditions and the safety of clients and staff, vaccination clinics will be closing early today.

➡️The Boardwalk - closes at 4 p.m.
➡️Bingemans - closes at 4 p.m.
➡️150 Frederick Street - closes at 4 p.m.
➡️Cambridge Pinebush - closed now pic.twitter.com/tkhN83im4p

— Region of Waterloo Public Health (@ROWPublicHealth) January 17, 2022

The region said around 300 appointments were cancelled on Monday.

WELLINGTON-DUFFERIN-GUELPH PUBLIC HEALTH

  • Vaccination clinics in Orangeville and Mount Forest are closed
  • Public health staff are contacting impacted clients to reschedule, but residents may also rebook online 
  • Clinics in Guelph remain open

A spokesperson for WDG Public Health said they cancelled 272 appointments in Orangeville and 63 in Mount Forest.

HURON PERTH PUBLIC HEALTH

  • COVID-19 Vaccination clinic at the Stratford Rotary Complex is closed
  • Residents may rebook online or attend walk-in clinics later this week at Stratford Rotary Complex or Goderich Memorial

A spokesperson said more than 300 appointments were cancelled. They will be rescheduled for clinics this week.

12