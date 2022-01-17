Heavy snow shuts down several COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Public health units across Southwestern Ontario have either closed or cancelled certain appointments Monday at COVID-19 vaccination clinics due to the heavy snowfall.

WATERLOO REGION PUBLIC HEALTH

The Wellesely Vaccination Clinic on 3710 Nafziger Road is cancelled

The clinic hosted by Hourglass HR at 99 Regina St. is cancelled

Walk-in appointments at The Boardwalk, Bingemans, and 150 Frederick Street vaccination clinics are cancelled

All other vaccination clinics are open, however officials are warning of longer wait times and some are closing sooner.

Residents may rebook their appointment today online

�� Due to weather conditions and the safety of clients and staff, vaccination clinics will be closing early today.



➡️The Boardwalk - closes at 4 p.m.

➡️Bingemans - closes at 4 p.m.

➡️150 Frederick Street - closes at 4 p.m.

➡️Cambridge Pinebush - closed now pic.twitter.com/tkhN83im4p

— Region of Waterloo Public Health (@ROWPublicHealth) January 17, 2022

The region said around 300 appointments were cancelled on Monday.

WELLINGTON-DUFFERIN-GUELPH PUBLIC HEALTH

Vaccination clinics in Orangeville and Mount Forest are closed

Public health staff are contacting impacted clients to reschedule, but residents may also rebook online

Clinics in Guelph remain open

A spokesperson for WDG Public Health said they cancelled 272 appointments in Orangeville and 63 in Mount Forest.

HURON PERTH PUBLIC HEALTH

COVID-19 Vaccination clinic at the Stratford Rotary Complex is closed

Residents may rebook online or attend walk-in clinics later this week at Stratford Rotary Complex or Goderich Memorial

A spokesperson said more than 300 appointments were cancelled. They will be rescheduled for clinics this week.