Heavy snow shuts down several COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Public health units across Southwestern Ontario have either closed or cancelled certain appointments Monday at COVID-19 vaccination clinics due to the heavy snowfall.
WATERLOO REGION PUBLIC HEALTH
- The Wellesely Vaccination Clinic on 3710 Nafziger Road is cancelled
- The clinic hosted by Hourglass HR at 99 Regina St. is cancelled
- Walk-in appointments at The Boardwalk, Bingemans, and 150 Frederick Street vaccination clinics are cancelled
- All other vaccination clinics are open, however officials are warning of longer wait times and some are closing sooner.
- Residents may rebook their appointment today online
�� Due to weather conditions and the safety of clients and staff, vaccination clinics will be closing early today.
➡️The Boardwalk - closes at 4 p.m.
➡️Bingemans - closes at 4 p.m.
➡️150 Frederick Street - closes at 4 p.m.
➡️Cambridge Pinebush - closed now pic.twitter.com/tkhN83im4p
The region said around 300 appointments were cancelled on Monday.
WELLINGTON-DUFFERIN-GUELPH PUBLIC HEALTH
- Vaccination clinics in Orangeville and Mount Forest are closed
- Public health staff are contacting impacted clients to reschedule, but residents may also rebook online
- Clinics in Guelph remain open
A spokesperson for WDG Public Health said they cancelled 272 appointments in Orangeville and 63 in Mount Forest.
HURON PERTH PUBLIC HEALTH
- COVID-19 Vaccination clinic at the Stratford Rotary Complex is closed
- Residents may rebook online or attend walk-in clinics later this week at Stratford Rotary Complex or Goderich Memorial
A spokesperson said more than 300 appointments were cancelled. They will be rescheduled for clinics this week.