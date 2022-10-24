Heavy snow, strong winds coming to Manitoba on Monday

Environment Canada is warning Manitobans that heavy snow and strong winds are coming to parts of the province on Monday.

As of Monday morning, a winter storm warning is in effect for several communities, including Churchill, Dauphin and Swan River.

The weather agency said that a Colorado low will bring about 15 to 25 centimetres of snow to these areas, as well as wind gusts as strong as 90 km/h. Snow is expected to begin on Monday morning and intensify into the evening, while the strong winds will develop in the evening.

Weather conditions are expected to improve by Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada has also issued snowfall warnings for a number of areas, including Flin Flon, The Pas and Thompson.

For these communities, a Colorado low, which is moving through the eastern Prairies, will bring snowfall amounts between 10 to 20 centimetres. The snow is predicted to continue on Monday morning and then taper off from southwest to northeast later in the day.

Strong northerly winds will also accompany the heavy snow.

For those in the areas under winter storm and snowfall warnings, Environment Canada advises to be prepared to adjust your driving to changing road conditions, as snow can make travel difficult.

The weather agency adds that snow can reduce visibility and poor weather conditions can cause transportation delays. If visibility is reduced while you are driving, you should turn on your lights and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.