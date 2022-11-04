Heavy snow, strong winds coming to parts of Manitoba this weekend
Some Manitobans are going to receive a wallop of winter weather this weekend.
According to a special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), an Alberta clipper will bring heavy snow and strong winds to parts of west-central Manitoba on Saturday.
The weather agency notes that beginning on Saturday afternoon this snowy and windy weather will affect the region spanning from The Pas to Flin Flon.
ECCC said it is not sure of snowfall totals at this time, but amounts could range from 10 to 20 centimetres in the affected area. The weather agency may issue snowfall warnings as the weather system develops.
The heavy snowfall and strong winds should start to ease up overnight on Sunday and into Monday.
However, ECCC notes that this system will be quickly followed by a second system early next week, which could once again bring heavy snow to parts of the province. The snowfall amounts and location can not bet determined at this time.
-
NORCAT celebrates Timmins expansion as demand for training growsNorthern health and safety training school NORCAT is celebrating another expansion of its Timmins operations, in response to increasing demand for mining industry training.
-
Playground in Cathedral area removed to make way for new YWCASome Cathedral neighbourhood residents are surprised over the loss of a children’s playground which was removed this week to make way for construction of the new YWCA.
-
Polarizing ‘Vancouver Is Dying’ documentary amasses 2 million viewsAaron Gunn’s hour-long "Vancouver is Dying" documentary is part of a series titled Politics Explained. The film explores issues including crime, homelessness and the overdose crisis.
-
More than two years after Dylan Ehler's disappearance, a new sketch revives hopes to locate himThe parents of a missing Truro, N.S., toddler are hoping a new image they pushed for will help locate their son.
-
Ontario approves Ottawa's new Official PlanOntario has approved Ottawa's new Official Plan, the roadmap for development in Canada's capital over the next 25 years.
-
One person dead, another in custody after stabbing in PickeringOne person is dead after being stabbed multiple times in Pickering on Friday night.
-
N.B. RCMP catch alleged car thief with a spike stripA 38-year-old man is in police custody in New Brunswick after a car chase with law enforcement ended with a tire deflation device.
-
Red Deer filmmaker Love Nwigwe screens 'I Can't Breathe'A Red Deer filmmaker is holding a screening of her new short Saturday, and bringing a bit of Hollywood-style glamour to the event.
-
BC Children's Hospital seeing up to 150 emergency department visits per dayBC Children's Hospital has confirmed it's seeing more visits to the emergency department, averaging up to 150 per day. This comes as the hospital prepares for an influx of patients during the upcoming flu season.