Heavy snow, strong winds reduce visibility on Simcoe County roads
Environment Canada has issued weather advisories in several parts of Simcoe County, with snow continuing to blanket a lot of the area.
Winter weather travel advisories are in effect in the Hanover, Dundalk, and southern Grey County areas as heavy and blowing snow reduce visibility on the roads.
The snow is covering roads and creating icy road conditions. The advisory expects to continue throughout the day, according to Environment Canada.
The same weather advisory is in effect for the Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale areas along with the Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago areas.
Heavy and blowing snow is reducing visibility for drivers. Many roads are covered in snow and ice.
This advisory is in effect through the morning.
On its website, Environment Canada states the weather is caused by lake effect snow and gusty westerly winds.
Environment Canada asks drivers to prepare for “changing and deteriorating” travel conditions and slow down when driving on icy roads.
