City of Calgary road crews are keeping busy Wednesday morning as a heavy blast of overnight snowfall has made for some difficult driving conditions.

Flurries have continued into the morning hours while the city remains under a snowfall warning. According to Environment Canada, Calgary could see upward of 15 centimetres of total accumulation.

As of Wednesday morning, the buildup has created trouble spots on hills, intersections and icy bridge decks where vehicles have had difficulty coming to a complete stop.

The conditions are considered a factor in a Tuesday night crash where a vehicle rolled onto its side and landed on top of a road barrier while driving westbound on Memorial Drive, just east of Seventh Street N.E. No one was seriously injured.

Police have reported eight crashes — three involving injuries — on Calgary streets from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday. Officers are reminding drivers to increase their awareness.

Road crews are focusing their effort to clear Priority 1 Routes with higher volumes of cars, such as Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail and MacLeod Trail.

Many residential streets are covered in snow so drivers will need to be extra careful coming out of neighbourhoods and onto main roadways.

The city does not anticipate calling a snow route parking ban, but Calgarians are encouraged to pay attention to alerts if conditions do worsen by visiting roadsnotifications.calgary.ca.