Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario, calling for up to 25 centimetres of snow by Tuesday morning.

The weather agency says the region can expect two rounds of snow. The first one was expected late Monday morning into early afternoon, with up to five centimetres of snow.

Some light snow did fall in parts of Ottawa just after 9 a.m. and into the early afternoon, but the bigger storm is expected overnight.

"Heavy snow is expected to move into the area overnight and persist into Tuesday with snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm, possibly reaching 25 cm in some places," the warning says.

The warning covers Ottawa and much of eastern Ontario, including the Prescott and Russell area, Renfrew County, Lanark County, and along Highway 401 between Belleville and Cornwall. A snowfall warning is in effect for Gatineau as well.

The high for Monday is -5 C, and for Tuesday it's -7 C.

Things are expected to warm up later this week, with high temperatures approaching the freezing mark.

WINTER PARKING BAN

The City of Ottawa is putting a winter weather parking ban in place Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., though the hours might be extended if crews need additional time to complete winter operations.

"This ban is necessary to allow us to address the significant snowfall that will have fallen," the City says on its website. "The timing has been chosen to allow us to tackle the main roads, sidewalks and cycling network and to make them as safe as possible for buses and commuters before getting into residential areas."

All residents, except those with a residential parking permit, are required to move their vehicles from the roadway or risk a ticket and/or tow.

During winter weather parking bans, residents will have access to select OC Transpo park and rides.