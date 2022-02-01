Multi-day snowfall event Tuesday night through Friday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for communities across central Ontario and Grey Bruce.

A total of 20cm of snow is expected to start Tuesday night and continue through to Friday.

The weather agency says rain showers will begin Tuesday night before transitioning to snow by early Wednesday morning.

According to Environment Canada, the snow will taper by Friday morning.

The communities in Dufferin-Innsifil expected to be hit by the winter storm are:

Innisfil

New Tecumseth

Angus

Orangeville

Grand Valley

Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne

Mansfield

Northern Dufferin County

Environment Canada warns that there will be reduced visibility due to the heavy snowfall, and there is a risk of blowing snow.

There is also a special weather statement in effect for the following Grey-Bruce communities:

Hanover

Dundalk

Southern Grey County

Saugeen Shores

Kincardine

Southern Bruce County

The multi-day snowfall event will also move through a dozen areas in York-Durham, including: