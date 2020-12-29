Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of northern Ontario as snow is expected to begin Tuesday evening.

Areas included in the statement are Sault Ste. Marie, Superior East, Elliot Lake, Ranger Lake, Manitoulin, Blind River, Killarney, Wawa, White River and Pukaskwa.

"Snow is expected to move into portions of northern Ontario overnight and persist for much of the day Wednesday," Environment Canada said in a news release. "The snow may fall heavily at times, particularly overnight and Wednesday morning."

Total snowfall is expected to near 10 centimetres, and a few locations may receive closer to 15 centimetres.

"Winter weather travel advisories and possible snowfall warnings may be issued with this weather system," the release said.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.