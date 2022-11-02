Heavy snowfall in southern Alta. prompts Lethbridge parking restrictions

Lethbridge declared Phase 1 snow routes active Wednesday at noon, in order to clean snow-swamped streets.

Temporary parking restrictions are in place and owners must move any vehicle parked on a Phase 1 snow route. Vehicles may be moved to driveways, rear parking pads or nearby streets that aren't part of a snow route.

You can tell if a street is a Phase 1 snow route by looking for a blue snowflake tab on the upper side of snow route parking signs. Drivers are reminded to double check snow route status on nearby side streets before parking there.

The parking restrictions will remain in force until the city announces that snow routes are no longer active, at which point street parking can resume.

Vehicles left parked on Phase 1 snow routes will be subject to tickets after 24 hours, when they impede operation on these routes.

Snow routes can be activated any time snow creates unsafe driving conditions, as determined by city transportation operations.

To sign up for notifications, view maps or provide feedback visit Get Involved Lethbridge: Snow Control or call 311.