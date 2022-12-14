Heavy snowfall sparks closures, power outages across the Maritimes

Heavy snow fell across parts of the Maritimes overnight, causing several closures, cancellations, and power outages Wednesday.

As of 10:30 a.m., Nova Scotia Power was reporting 11,697 customers without power, with the majority being in Cape Breton.

This winter storm brought high winds over 90 km/hr and heavy snow to parts of northeastern NS and Cape Breton.



Crews will continue to make progress overnight to safely restore power to our customers.

On P.E.I., Maritime Electric was reporting 1316 impacted customers, and NB Power said 3,842 customers were without power Wednesday morning.

All public schools are closed for the day on Prince Edward Island. There are also some school closures in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Environment Canada had issued snowfall and winter storm warnings early Wednesday morning in parts of New Brunswick. Those warnings have been lifted, but special weather statements are in effect for Kent County and Moncton and southeast New Brunswick.

TRANSPORTATION IMPACTS

The weather is also affecting some transportation services.

Northumberland Ferries cancelled two crossings Wednesday morning. Ferry service will resume at 11:30 a.m., leaving Wood Islands, P.E.I.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings from North Sydney, N.S., at 11:15 p.m. and Port aux Basques at 11:30 p.m.

The company says ferry crossings will also likely be impacted Thursday morning.