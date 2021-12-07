Heavy snowfall, staffing shortage present challenges in Timmins

A staffing shortage, combined with significant snowfall in recent weeks, is making it more challenging to clear streets in Timmins.

In a news release Tuesday, officials said crews are working "tirelessly" to ensure roads are safe for motorists.

"In the past three weeks, City of Timmins snow depth data outlines approximately 48 cm of snow," the release said.

"Last year’s snow depth total depth was 60 cm of snow for the entire winter."

Mayor George Pirie said in the news release that snow removal, salting and sanding is more challenging this year and crews "require your patience, cooperation and understanding.”

“Additionally, we are experiencing the same labour shortage that every municipality and in fact, every business is across Canada,” Pirie said.

“The public works department is doing their best and we are asking for some patience as we get back into the winter months.”

In the event of heavy snowfall, the city said snow removal schedules will be altered to accommodate for plowing "as that is first priority.

"We understand that this can cause some frustration however, rest assured, the crews are working around the clock to move the snow within the city," the release said.

For information about snow removal and plowing operations, click here.