'Heavy snowfall': Weather warning issued for East Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is warning of "heavy snowfall" for areas of East Vancouver Island Tuesday, particularly around Campbell River.

The weather agency says between five to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in localized areas of the island's east coast, from Courtenay to Campbell River.

The snowfall is expected to begin Tuesday morning before easing in some areas during the afternoon.

Communities near the water will likely see the snow turn into rain in the afternoon as warm winds arrive from the Strait of Georgia, according to Environment Canada.

"However, areas away from the water and inland, including Campbell River, will likely see snow continue through the afternoon," reads a weather warning posted Monday afternoon.

"As a result, the snowfall accumulation will likely be higher."

Most of the snowfall is expected to stop in the afternoon, though Environment Canada warns of continued flurries Tuesday night "with highly variable accumulation."

The weather agency is reminding drivers to prepare for changing road conditions, such as low visibility or sudden heavy snowfall.

Over the weekend, roughly 30,000 BC Hydro customers lost power on Vancouver Island after a rare April storm dumped snow over several regions.