Heavy storm hammers Waterloo Region, some residents without power

A severe thunderstorm caused extensive damage, fallen trees, downed hydro lines and power outages across Southern Ontario on Saturday.

The storm rolled through Kitchener-Waterloo Ontario Saturday afternoon, bringing heaving rain, 131 km/h winds and possible hail in some areas.

"I was coming home from doing errands and came up the street and [a fallen tree] was laying across the road", Kitchener resident Chris Bowman told CTV News. "I had to drive around it to get into the parking lot and went out, grabbed my axe, came out and started hacking away."

City officials said crews are working to clear debris while residents continue to navigate the cleanup.

City crews are responding to urgent tree damage across #Kitchener. When this is complete later this week, staff will begin systematic clean-up of storm debris, including branches and vegetation.

Our crews are out clearing branches and trees that are blocking roads and sidewalks.



For now we are moving them aside - full clean up to come over the next week.

POWER OUTAGES

Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro and Waterloo North Hydro reported power outages across their service areas on Saturday.

At 10:41 a.m. Sunday, Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro said crews continue to work to restore outages across Kitchener and Wilmot Township. As of 11:45 a.m., the company's outage map indicates approximately 691 customers remain without power.

Crews continue to work to restore power to outages across Kitchener and Wilmot Township, but it is taking time. Thank you for your patience. For updates refer to our outage map https://t.co/TnyfYz1T4q

In a tweet posted at 7:48 a.m. Sunday, Waterloo Hydro North reported that power had been restored to all customers in its service area and for anyone experiencing outages to call 519-886-5090.

Power has been restored to all customers following yesterday's outages. If you remain without power at this time, please call 519-886-5090. If you’re cleaning up debris, do not try to remove tree limbs or branches from powerlines. Call us and we’ll help clear them safely.

CLOSURES

According to the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA), all trails and natural areas are closed while staff evaluate the damage. All Grand River Conservation Areas remain open, with the exception of Pinehurst Lake. Updates on the status of Grand River Conservation Areas and GRCA trail and natural areas can be found on the GRCA website.

The City of Kitchener said Rockway and Doon Valley golf courses will be closed for the rest of the day and more details will come.

The storm forced the cancellation of the Guelph Royals' season-opener, after a tree fell on the baseball diamond at David E. Hastings Stadium.

Weather system results in closure of GRCA trails and natural areas due to tree damage. For more information, visit: https://t.co/DTU4fMJ0Lb#onstorm pic.twitter.com/XX3c4qUYLI

Rockway and Doon golf courses will be closed for the rest of the day due to the recent storm. Stay tuned for opening details.