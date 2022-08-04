Storm risk lingers Thursday evening

Environment Canada has lifted a special weather statement issued for the London region late Thursday afternoon, but the risk of thunderstorms isn't quite over yet.

Another round of thunderstorms in the region is expected this afternoon and into the evening.

The main risk is heavy rain due to the slow movement of the storms.

The storms that develop will be slow moving and will track to the east, northeast and we could see them linger overnight.

It has been a stormy week after Wednesdays’ round of severe weather.

London’s forecast for the rest of the week

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26 and humidex values of 36.

Saturday: Sunny. High 29.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

Monday: Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent of showers. High 25.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 27.