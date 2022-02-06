Heavy traffic reported along Huron Church Road due to protest
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Windsor police are warning motorists of potential traffic congestion along Huron Church Road Sunday due to groups in support of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest.
Police say officers will work to keep things moving, but it is expected there will be delays.
Officers reported heavy traffic in area Saturday as well and said it is expected to continue throughout the weekend until Monday.
The ‘Freedom Convoy’ rolled through Windsor from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26 to protest COVID-19 vaccination mandates.
Supporters of the convoy also gathered last weekend with more than 200 vehicles partaking in a slow roll cruise on Huron Church Road to Highway 401.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.
