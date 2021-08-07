'Heck, why not?' says B.C. man of decision to buy the scratch lottery ticket that made him $675K richer

A Vancouver man says he bought the scratch ticket that left him $675,000 richer on a whim.

Fredro Tobias told the B.C. Lottery Corporation he was out getting a haircut when he contemplated picking up a scratch ticket.

"Heck, why not buy a Set for Life today?" he said he thought to himself, noting he usually opts for Lotto 6/49.

The spur-of-the-moment decision paid off, in his case, though he didn't even scratch the ticket until the next day.

When he finally did, he thought he'd misunderstood what he saw.

"I looked at it about 20 times. I couldn't believe it," he said in a statement issued by BCLC on Friday.

He invited a friend to a steak dinner at a waterfront restaurant to celebrate while taking in the view.

"It's almost like a dream," he said.

"You're walking around in the clouds. You keep asking yourself, 'Did I really win that much?'"

As for what he plans to do with the sudden influx of cash, Tobias said he's thinking about buying a cabin, and going on a camping trip.

He'll also use some of the cash to visit family across the county, he said.

According to BCLC, the odds of winning the grand prize on a Set for Life ticket – a lump sum of $675,000, or $1,000 a week for 25 years – are approximately one in 508,000.