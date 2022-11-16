Heightened awareness around spiked drinks in Sudbury as Holidays near

As the Holiday season approaches, health officials in Sudbury are reminding the public to watch their drinks when they are out enjoying the season.

In September, Greater Sudbury Police received reports of multiple women who had symptoms related to drink spiking (such as nausea, dizziness and disorientation) at clubs and bars downtown.

It’s a feeling Cassandra Wight knows all too well.

Wight, a Sudbury-based photographer, had a drink spiked while she was photographing a wedding a year ago.

“All of my body felt like it was about to hit the floor,” Wight said.

She was given two drink vouchers from the bride and groom and was invited to stay past her time. While she was having her first drink, she didn’t feel right.

“I was in the living room area editing and I just felt this weight in my body and I knew something wasn’t right,” Wight said.

She immediately packed up her equipment and got a ride to go to her mother’s place, who was looking after Wight’s two children.

“I walked through my mother’s door and that’s all I remember. I woke up on the basement floor,” Wight said.

She said she felt groggy the next morning.

“I couldn’t really function or think,” Wight said. “I knew it wasn’t a hangover.”

She started Googling and quickly realized her drink had been drugged. Since then, Wight brings another photographer with her when attending events.

Larkin Davenport Huyer, a public health nurse, said the signs and symptoms can vary depending on the kind of drug put in a beverage.

“The first is the feeling of being drunk despite having limited or no alcohol. Another one, nausea or vomiting, a sense, loss of control,” Davenport Huyer said.

Davenport Huyer said there are things you can do to protect yourself, such as watching your drink, never leaving your drink unattended and not allowing strangers to buy your drinks.

“If something doesn’t feel right, consider that a warning sign. Trust your gut,” she said.

Wight agreed that trusting your instinct is key.

“If you feel as though you’ve had one or two drinks or, you know, your limit and know you shouldn’t feel that way, the best thing you can do is get out,” she said.

Officials say that, if you do not feel safe, find someone you trust.

“Whether that’s a friend you’re with, whether that’s venue or event staff and just reach out and let them know how you’re feeling,” Davenport Huyer said.

“And don’t leave that venue alone. Whatever the venue may be, whether it’s a club, bar, house, don’t go alone and seek medical attention.”

Davenport Huyer said raising awareness is important to further decrease the number of instances.

In a statement to CTV News, police said, based on October data, the number of reported incidents have decreased dramatically.