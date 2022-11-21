Heightened demand expected as Angel Tree Christmas Campaign gets underway

It may not be Santa’s workshop, but it's also not a walk in the park for organizers of this year's Angel Tree Christmas Campaign.

“It’s just that piece of hope where so many people feel helpless and it's a place where people can ask for help with no judgement,” said Trina Tymko, Angel Tree committee co-chair.

Now in its 30th year, Angel Tree, run by Lethbridge Family Services, collects donations of toys to gift to children throughout the community.

After a tough year in 2021, this year’s campaign is hoping to help a record number of families.

“Last year was our all-time high at almost 3,300 children and this year we are ready for 3,500,” Tymko said.

“We hate to put that number of there, but we're trying to be realistic.”

It's not a number organizers are proud to see.

“That's not a good thing for this community,” said Michelle Gallucci, Angel Tree director. “That means our community has a greater need, so what we want to see is our numbers going down.”

Organizers say the rise in the cost of living, inflation and the holiday shopping pressures are having a big impact this year.

“I don't know how families do it on a regular basis so could you imagine during the holidays,” Gallucci said. “A family wanting to give their children something special, something new and they just can't do it and we want to be there for them.”

But, Gallucci says requests this year are for more than just toys.

“Some of the emotional moments I had so far in the campaign was children asking for food and we never see that on the list,” she said.

Over 250 volunteers are working to package the gift bundles this year. Tymko says preparations are underway to help avoid a repeat of last year where there was high demand and low supply.

“Last year was rough,” Tymko said. “Like, there’s no word to describe how hard it was to come in every day and see empty shelves and knowing that we had to bundle for a minimum of 100 kiddos every day and we didn’t even have enough on our shelves for 20.”

With Christmas only 34 days away, items such as Lego, dolls, science kits, games and art supplies are still needed.

“We are very proud of the campaign and how much we do to support, but we can only support with the community help,” Gallucci added.

Registration for this year's Angel Tree campaign is open until Nov. 30.

Anyone looking to donate to Angel Tree can do so at its Toy Depot, located at 108-920 2A Ave. North, or at more than 120 drop-off locations around Lethbridge.

More information on this year’s campaign or to register can be found at Lethbridge Family Services.