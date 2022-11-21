Heightened police presence remains in Merritt, B.C., days after shootings

A large police presence remained in Merritt, B.C., on Monday, days after a number of alarming shooting incidents and a kidnapping in the area.

Mounties said that presence continued throughout the weekend, bolstered by resources from other communities to help with the multiple investigations from last week.

Authorities closed off Quilchena Avenue on Monday afternoon, according to Jennifer Grasslin, whose hair salon was impacted.

“I wasn’t sure what was going to happen, you just hope for everyone’s safety," said the Hair Shack owner.

RCMP officers with large guns and undercover vehicles were parked just steps away from her business.

Grasslin said police initially came into the salon and told everyone to stay away from the windows, but that the situation escalated quickly. An officer ultimately told them, "You ladies have to leave the shop," Grasslin said.

Mayor Michael Goetz told CTV News residents remain on edge, but that he believes police are doing a good job of ensuring public safety.

"The community is concerned and they have every right to be concerned," he added.

More than 100 shots were fired throughout several locations in the Merritt area on Tuesday, then gunshots rang out again on Friday – an incident authorities suspect was connected to the earlier shootings.

Police later arrested three suspects in connection with a kidnapping that appears to have been related to the latest shooting.

Goetz said officials have been "assured" by law enforcement that there will be more arrests. In the meantime, he urged the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the RCMP.

"When we do get through this, we'll be a much safer community because the teams are really cleaning up here. They are making a big difference," he said. "A lot of these undesirables will be removed."

Goetz said he doesn't believe the three people arrested Friday are "long-standing local people."

He also asked Merritt residents to avoid using fireworks while police continue their work in the community.

"We had a situation on Friday night where somebody was setting off fireworks in the community and it enacted a response. We had a lot of police show up that didn't need to be there," Goetz added.

Residents said police were seen all weekend throughout different neighbourhoods in the area. The RCMP confirmed a Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team has been in the community since Friday.

"Three arrests were made in regards to the kidnapping investigation. We are still investigating all the shootings and whether these incidents are related," RCMP spokesperson Josh Roda told CTV News.

Roda said the added units would be in Merritt for the foreseeable future.