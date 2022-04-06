Helen Schuler Nature Centre recruiting volunteers

Lethbridge area nature lovers take note, the Helen Schuler Nature Centre has the perfect volunteer opportunity for you.

The centre is recruiting volunteers to prepare for the upcoming season and all will be accepted, regardless of age or experience.

There are several opportunities for volunteers to contribute, such as working with visitors in the exhibit rooms and the living roof, trail monitoring, and supporting the daily operations.

Resource development coordinator Curtis Goodman says volunteering is a great way to meet people.

"Volunteering in the Exhibit Room is a great social activity with lots of opportunities to connect with visitors from around the world,” he said.

"Our team of volunteers act as ambassadors for the City of Lethbridge, helping our visitors connect with the best our community has to offer.

The centre is asking volunteers to commit to four to six hours each month, for a minimum of six months.

Anyone interested in volunteering can learn more at information sessions in the Community Room at the centre on the following dates:

April 7 at 10:30 a.m.

May 10 at 1 p.m.

June 6 at 10:30 a.m.

Potential volunteers can also email Goodman or call 403-320-3064.