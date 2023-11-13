Helen Shwery named as unofficial winner of Cambridge Ward 1 by-election
Cambridge residents have cast their ballots and picked a new city councillor.
The city announced late Monday that Helen Shwery was named the winner of the Ward 1 by-election with 944 total votes.
The three other candidates vying for the seat were Michelle Goodridge, Richard Kaufman and Karl Kiefer.
"On behalf of Cambridge City Council, I want to welcome Helen Shwery to Cambridge City Council”, said Cambridge Mayor Jan Liggett in a news release. "I am confident that Councillor Shwery will bring a unique point of view to decisions made at Council and be a passionate advocate for residents of Ward 1. It will be good to have a full complement of council once again and we look forward to having Helen as part of our team."
The Ward 1 seat has been vacant since Councillor Donna Reid passed away in August.
VOTER TURNOUT DROPS
In the 2022 municipal election, about 3,000 people voted in the Ward 1 race.
There was a significant drop in Monday’s byelection.
The city said a total of 1,920 people cast a ballot to pick a new councillor.
Despite multiple ways to vote, from online to advance polls, turnout was down by one-third.
VOTE BREAKDOWN
Online voting:
- Michelle Goodridge: 207
- Richard Kaufman: 77
- Karl Kiefer: 464
- Helen Shwery: 756
Special location/at-home voting:
- Michelle Goodridge: 11
- Richard Kaufman: 0
- Karl Kiefer: 25
- Helen Shwery: 19
Advance voting:
- Michelle Goodridge: 7
- Richard Kaufman: 11
- Karl Kiefer: 55
- Helen Shwery: 31
Election Day (Nov. 13):
- Michelle Goodridge: 31
- Richard Kaufman: 9
- Karl Kiefer: 79
- Helen Shwery: 138
Total votes:
- Michelle Goodridge: 256
- Richard Kaufman: 97
- Karl Kiefer: 623
- Helen Shwery: 944
Total votes cast: 1,920