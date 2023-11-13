Helen Shwery named as unofficial winner of Cambridge Ward 1 by-election

Cambridge residents have cast their ballots and picked a new city councillor.

The city announced late Monday that Helen Shwery was named the winner of the Ward 1 by-election with 944 total votes.

The three other candidates vying for the seat were Michelle Goodridge, Richard Kaufman and Karl Kiefer.

"On behalf of Cambridge City Council, I want to welcome Helen Shwery to Cambridge City Council”, said Cambridge Mayor Jan Liggett in a news release. "I am confident that Councillor Shwery will bring a unique point of view to decisions made at Council and be a passionate advocate for residents of Ward 1. It will be good to have a full complement of council once again and we look forward to having Helen as part of our team."

The Ward 1 seat has been vacant since Councillor Donna Reid passed away in August.

VOTER TURNOUT DROPS

In the 2022 municipal election, about 3,000 people voted in the Ward 1 race.

There was a significant drop in Monday’s byelection.

The city said a total of 1,920 people cast a ballot to pick a new councillor.

Despite multiple ways to vote, from online to advance polls, turnout was down by one-third.

VOTE BREAKDOWN

Online voting:

Michelle Goodridge: 207

Richard Kaufman: 77

Karl Kiefer: 464

Helen Shwery: 756

Special location/at-home voting:

Michelle Goodridge: 11

Richard Kaufman: 0

Karl Kiefer: 25

Helen Shwery: 19

Advance voting:

Michelle Goodridge: 7

Richard Kaufman: 11

Karl Kiefer: 55

Helen Shwery: 31

Election Day (Nov. 13):

Michelle Goodridge: 31

Richard Kaufman: 9

Karl Kiefer: 79

Helen Shwery: 138

Total votes:

Michelle Goodridge: 256

Richard Kaufman: 97

Karl Kiefer: 623

Helen Shwery: 944

Total votes cast: 1,920