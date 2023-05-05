Helicopter crash at Edson airport under investigation
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Senior Digital Producer
Diego Romero
A helicopter crashed at an airport west of Edmonton Thursday night.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating the crash of an Airbus A350B2 at the Edson Airport.
Video from the scene shows emergency crews on scene and what appears to be a heavily damaged helicopter on its side.
The pilot sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital as precaution, RCMP said. No one else was on board.
The helicopter is privately owned and was contracted to be used to fight fires.
Edson is located about 275 kilometres west of Edmonton.
