Helicopter crash in Middlesex County


No injuries are reported after a helicopter with two people on board, crashed in Middlesex County.

Around 10:30 a.m., police responded to a field near Eight Mile Road and Wonderland Road where they learned the two people were out for a flight in the private aircraft when they experienced a mechanical failure.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified and the helicopter has since been removed from the property.

