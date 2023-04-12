Helicopter crash in Middlesex County
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Producer
Kristylee Varley
No injuries are reported after a helicopter with two people on board, crashed in Middlesex County.
Around 10:30 a.m., police responded to a field near Eight Mile Road and Wonderland Road where they learned the two people were out for a flight in the private aircraft when they experienced a mechanical failure.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified and the helicopter has since been removed from the property.
