Helicopter crashes near Powell River, B.C.
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
A helicopter has crashed east of the town of Powell River, on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast, and multiple rescue agencies are responding.
The single helicopter crash happened Monday, north of Egmont in Killam Bay, and RCMP say there’s debris in the water around the crash site.
In a statement, the Canadian Armed Forces said its Joint Rescue and Coordination Centre had dispatched a Cormorant rescue helicopter to the area.
The RCMP’s West Coast Marine Section and the Coast Guard are also heading to the scene.
CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Transport Canada for more information.
