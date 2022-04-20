Helicopter employed as search for missing Brantford man continues
Brantford police have issued another plea for the public’s help to locate a missing elderly man from Brantford.
Noriyuki Kikuji, 83, was last seen Saturday afternoon on foot in the Brock and Dalhousie Street area.
In an update Tuesday, police said they believe he may be heading east from the Brantwood/Lynden Hills area to Garden Avenue or Lynden Road.
Police are asking residents to check their properties.
On Wednesday, Brantford police said an emergency response team and an OPP helicopter were searching the area of Garden Avenue and Lynden Road. The search was expected to continue until dusk.
Kikuji is described as small, of Japanese descent, and is known to walk downtown.
Police say he was wearing dark pants, dark shoes, and a blue jacket with a dark-coloured hood.
MISSING PERSON UPDATE: investigators continue to search for 83y/o Noriyuki Kukiji who may be heading east from the Brantwood/Lynden Hills area to Garden Ave/ Lynden Rd. Residents are asked to check property and contact BPS at 519-756-7050 with any info. https://t.co/zdKdHO4G10— Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) April 19, 2022
