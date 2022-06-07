Helicopter, fire crews fighting wildfire outside Halifax

Fire crews are responding to a wildfire near Meaghers Grant, N.S.

A spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNR) says the fire at Lays Lake Road is 2.5 to three hectares in size.

“Winds have been erratic creating smoke issues,” Steven Stewart wrote in an email to CTV News Tuesday evening.

He says 18 DNR staff, one helicopter and 15 firefighters from Halifax are one site. They will be working until dusk.

Stewart says crews and the aircraft will return in the morning to keep fighting the fire.

There are no homes at risk, he said.