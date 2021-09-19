Helicopter flyover honours Canadian contributions to Battle of Britain

A helicopter flyover in Edmonton helped commemorate the 81st anniversary of the first major military campaign fought entirely by air forces.

Two CH-146 Griffon helicopters from 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron in Edmonton conducted the flyby Sunday morning.

More than 2,300 pilots and aircrew from Great Britain and nearly 600 from other nations participated in the campaign during World War II. More than 100 Canadians participated in the effort as pilots or aircrew.

Twenty-three Canadians lost their lives during the battle’s duration from July 10 to Oct. 31, 1940.

Normally, the Royal Canadian Air Force conducts a parade to commemorate the Battle of Britain. That event was cancelled due to the pandemic.