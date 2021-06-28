Helicopter helping fight wildfire west of Edmonton downed Monday evening

A helicopter helping fight a wildfire west of Edmonton has been downed in a remote area only accessible by air.

RCMP confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that around 6:30 p.m. Monday an Alberta Forestry helicopter was downed near Evansburg, Alta., approximately four kilometres west of Highway 22 and five to six kilometres north of Highway 16.

Mounties said they are working with EMS, Alberta Forestry, and Evansburg Fire to get to the scene of the incident.

According to RCMP, there was only one person onboard and their condition is not known at this time.

