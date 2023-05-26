Helicopter in downtown Vancouver Friday to replace Shaw Tower sign

Residents and visitors in downtown Vancouver can expect to see a low-flying helicopter in the Coal Harbour neighbourhood Friday morning as a result of a recent corporate merger.

The city says in a statement that temporary road closures will be required on Friday and again on June 1 as a helicopter crew replaces the large-scale signage at the top of Shaw Tower on West Cordova Street.

"Due to the height of the building and limited ground-level accessibility, a helicopter is needed for the removal and installation of the signs," the statement reads.

The existing Shaw signage will be removed in four pieces over eight flights Friday morning, according to the city. On June 1, new Rogers signage will be installed in six pieces over 12 flights.

"Weather permitting, each flight will take 10 to 15 minutes over an approximately two to three hour period, with the largest sign weighing just under 1,500 pounds," the city says.

Access to homes and businesses in the area will be maintained during the sign replacement operations, but residents may experience "intermittent noise from the helicopter" and "street, sidewalk and parking impacts," according to the city.

Specifically, the 200 block of Thurlow Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to noon, as will the 1000 block of West Waterfront Road, the city said.

The 1000 block of West Cordova Street will remain open "except for intermittent closures when the helicopter is flying over the street."

"The city is asking those travelling in and around the area to plan ahead and to expect delays," the statement reads, adding that the Vancouver Police Department will be directing traffic.

Federal regulators approved Rogers Communications Inc.'s purchase of Shaw Communications Inc. for $26 billion at the end of March in what has been described as the largest telecommunications deal in Canadian history.