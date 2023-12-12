Helicopter needed to help stop stolen vehicle: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police needed the help of their police helicopter to help find a stolen vehicle that was driving erratically in downtown Winnipeg last week.

According to Winnipeg police, officers were patrolling the area of Portage Avenue and Main Street when they spotted a GMC Envoy, which they say was stolen,.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, which had two passengers inside, attempt to evade police by driving erratically, causing police to call in Air1 to help contain the vehicle.

“The stolen vehicle continued westbound on Portage Avenue and eventually turned north onto Colony Street at a high rate of speed into oncoming traffic, having no regard for public safety,” police said in a news release.

The vehicle was stopped on Pacific Avenue after it hit an uninvolved vehicle and narrowly missed a pedestrian at a crosswalk.

The three people inside the car ran from the scene, and were eventually arrested near a home on Alexander Avenue.

A 29-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with multiple offences, including flight from police, dangerous operation of a conveyance, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and break and enter with intent.

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with break and enter, while a 26-year-old man is facing charges of possessing break-in instruments and break and enter.

None of the charges against the three have been proven in court. The 26-year-old man was released on an undertaking, while the other two suspects were detained in custody.