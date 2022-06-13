Helicopter to install St. Marys Super Splash water attraction this week

St. Marys, Ont. is about to add a new attraction to one of its biggest tourist draws.

The quarry, also known as Canada’s largest swimming pool, will be home to the first floating waterpark in the London area.

The attraction will include slides, climbers, swings, and jumping and splashing areas.

“There is nothing like this here. It’s close to London, Kitchener is an hour away. Stratford is close as well,” said Patrick Jackson, the owner of Super Splash.

He and his wife started the company in 2017, and their first location opened near Hamilton the following year. Though the attraction is inflatable, bringing it to St. Marys is far from a simple feat.

Police, fire and other emergency responders have been working on a plan for several weeks.

Their involvement focuses on the challenges of installing 55 concrete anchors, which will hold the inflatables in place, each of which weighs more than 408 kilograms. They will be placed at the bottom of the 10 metre-long quarry.

To get them there, a specialty helicopter is being brought in.

St. Marys Fire Chief Richard Anderson says its pilot will fly an obstacle course of hazards to place each cylinder.

“He is going to be hovering above the water and then conducting hot refuelling operations right here, with engines going and blades turning while fuelling.”

It could take up to 12 hours to put all 55 anchors in place.

“Once all the anchors are in place, then everything is going to come together like Lego,” Jackson said. “So you change out obstacles and change out the layout as you like.”

Jackson says his estimated $200,000 investment in the project is expected to pay off over a five year lease with the town.

Profits will be shared with the municipality, who in turn will provide some staffing.

“We think this will generate traffic to St. Marys because it’s still reasonable for a family to come and enjoy it,” said St. Marys Mayor Al Strathdee.

The opening of Super Splash comes as another similar water attraction is being discussed for Port Dover, Ont.

Super Splash is set to open in conjunction with the quarry on June 25 and those interested can find more information here on the Town of St. Marys website.