Winnipeg Jets Goalie Connor Hellebuyck debuted his new mask during training camp this week, which highlights Winnipeg's country roots.

"I try to incorporate a little bit of myself and Winnipeg altogether," Hellebuyck told reporters on Wednesday.

On one side, the mask features a polar bear, which Hellebuyck said represents the bears at the Assiniboine Park Zoo.

The other side depicts himself on a dogsled being pulled by his Alaskan Malamute 'Tinley.'

"That's a little touch of my personal life," he said.

The mask also features some gold streaks – an homage to Winnipeg's country.

"The border, I wanted it to be a little more country because I feel like that is what Winnipeg is – it is surrounded by farmland and country, and I really like that feel."

This is not the first mask Hellebuyck has worn that has paid homage to aspects of his personal life. In the 2018-19 season, Hellebuyck sported a new lid featuring the smiling face of Dustin Byfuglien ice fishing.

In the 2019-20 season, Hellebuyck's lid featured the words 'break the ice on mental health' and was made in support of the "Hockey Talks" mental health awareness program, according to the NHL.

Hellebuyck, who has spent his entire professional NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets, was voted the winner of the Vezina Trophy in 2020, being named the NHL's best goalie.