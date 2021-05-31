Helmetless motorcyclist critically injuried in crash

A Bracebridge man is in hospital with critical injuries after the motorcycle he was riding crashed Saturday.

Police, fire and paramedic services responded to Bonnie Lake Road in Bracebridge after witnesses reported hearing a crash and found the motorcycle driver lying on the road.

According to police, the 33-year-old Bracebridge man was not wearing a helmet.

He was initially taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Toronto trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the crash and as asking witnesses to call them or Crimestoppers.

There is no word on charges.