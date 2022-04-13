Helmetless ORV driver tries to flee police in Muskoka
A Huntsville man faces a slew of charges after police say he tried to escape officers while riding an off-road vehicle in the Township of Lake of Bays.
According to provincial police, an officer noticed the man and a passenger with no helmets riding a side-by-side on Monday afternoon on Ril Lake Road without any headlights.
OPP says that when the officer attempted a traffic stop, the driver "turned onto a fire access road and accelerated away from police."
Officers patrolled the area and managed to find the vehicle and its driver.
Police charged the 24-year-old Huntsville man with eight offences, including not having an ORV permit, no plate number showing and not being properly insured.
The accused was served with a summons and is scheduled to appear in court in June.
