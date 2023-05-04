Help available for Dowling residents experiencing drinking water issues

Help is available for people in Dowling experiencing water issues because of flooding.

“Flooding in the Dowling area has compromised the water in some private well and point water systems,” the city said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

“This is not affecting the municipal water system.”

Safe drinking water can be accessed at the city’s water sample station on Arlington Drive across from St. Stephen’s Church. The station will be open until 6 p.m. today (Thursday) 4 and from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday.

“Residents are asked to bring their own containers to the sample station,” the city said.

“There is no limit on quantity. An attendant will be on hand to help fill containers. Monitoring is ongoing and access to the sample station will be extended through the weekend if required.”

Residents can also access fresh drinking water and showers at the Dowling Leisure Centre/Library and Citizen Service Centre at 79 Main St. W. during the following hours:

• Thursday until 10 p.m.

• Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Visitors to the centre will be asked to sign in and out,” the release said.

“Those seeking drinking water are asked to bring their own containers.”

Residents in any other areas are experiencing issues with their private water systems as a result of flooding, they are asked to contact 311.

For questions about precautions that need to be taken if a private well may have been contaminated, contact Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705-522-9200.