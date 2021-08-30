Help available for Wheatley residents affected by explosion
Assistance for residents of Wheatley affected by last week’s explosion in the downtown core continues Monday.
"We are listening to the needs of those people affected and we're trying to do as much as we are able," says April Rietdyk, Chatham Kent's General Manager of Community Human Services.
Food, shelter and clothing will be available.
To date, the Municipality has placed 15 households consisting of 33 individuals in local hotels and motels and has provided some form of assistance to more than 85 households since Friday.
Many of the households displaced were able to find accommodations on their own.
Rietdyk is reminding the public staff at the arena do not have information about the cause of the explosion or when evacuated residents can return.
"Our emergency services staff are in the process of making those evaluations," she said. "We are set up to help get people through while those determinations are made."
The centre is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents can also call 3-1-1 during business hours or 519-354-6628 after hours.
If you would like to help those affected, a go fund me page has been organized here.
