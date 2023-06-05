Help available to Nova Scotians impacted by wildfires

Nova Scotia organizations, small businesses and individuals are offering support to those who have been evacuated or who have lost homes due to the numerous wildfires across the province.

The wildfires in Shelburne County and suburban Halifax have destroyed about 200 homes and has forced the evacution of thousands of residents.

The largest fire, near Barrington Lake, remains out of control and covers nearly 25,000 hectares. Firefighters remain on patrol at contained fires near Lake Road in Shelburne, Pubnico, Tantallon and Hammonds Plains.

Since the evacuations began last week, offers of help have been pouring in across Nova Scotia. Those offers of help include:

The list below is accurate as of Monday evening.

Clothes, household items:

Souls Harbour Mission Mart

The thrift store in Clayton Park is offering free items to those under evacuation order. They are also asking for community volunteers to support this work.

Shelburne County donations

The Union Church in Lower Ohio is accepting clothes to be redistributed through the community.

Pinkies Thrift in Halifax

The shop run by Prescott Group is offering free clothes to those under evacuation order.

PHIT’Cetera Lifestyle Wear

The lifestyle clothing store in Bedford will be offering free new clothes to residents impacted by the wildfires as of Tuesday, June 6. As well, proceeds from regular purchases at the shop’s warehouse collection will go towards the Canadian Red Cross Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada Fires appeal.

Pet needs:

SPCA

For those who are not able to care for their pets while under evacuation, the SPCA has offered to temporarily house dogs, cats and other beloved critters.

The SPCA in Yarmouth is also supporting ongoing pet rescue efforts in the Shelburne area.

Bide Awhile

The Darmouth-based animal shelter is offering pet beds, leashes, food bowls and other pet essentials to families that have evacuated with their furry friends.

Prom dresses

Donations of prom dresses are being accepted and offered out to those who were evacuated and lost their gown at Alyssa’s Formals in Lower Sackville.

Comfort centres

Shelburne Community Centre, 63 King St.

Sandy Wickens Memorial Arena,12 Park Ln. in Barrington.

Yarmouth Fire Hall, 221 Pleasant St.

Black Point and Area Community Centre, 8579 St. Margarets Bay Rd.

Provincial aid:

$500 per household

Nova Scotia is providing $500 per household to those who were evacuated due to fires through a program administered by the Canadian Red Cross. In order to access the cash, residents must register with the Red Cross online.

Well water testing

The province is making well-water testing free to those living in evacuation zones, due to the possibly harmful impact of wildfires on drinking water. Beginning Tuesday residents can pick up testing kits at the Halifax fire station on 2050 Hammonds Plains Rd. and at regional environment and climate change offices in Yarmouth and Bridgewater, with more locations to come.

Business relief

Businesses in evacuation zones can apply for a $2,500 one-time grant from the province.

Canadian Red Cross

So far, 8,200 households and more than 20,000 people have registered for financial aid that is administered by the Canadian Red Cross. The organization has so far raised $1.7 million for wildfire relief. Both federal and provincial governments have agreed to match donations made to the Canadian Red Cross Nova Scotia & Atlantic Canada Fires Appeal.

